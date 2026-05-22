Bundes:  President Steinmeier condemns US-Israeli aggression against Iran

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has taken a strong and principled stance against the illegal joint military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime on the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing the conflict as a “truly avoidable, unnecessary war.”

Steinmeier on Thursday highlighted how the unilateral destruction by the Trump administration of the 2015 nuclear agreement paved the way for the current escalation and instability in the West Asian region.

According to German media, Steinmeier made the remarks during a major address to German diplomats and at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the German Foreign Office.

He directly addressed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stating it would have been better if that agreement had been preserved, and emphasized: “If the 2015 agreement with Iran had been preserved, it would have been possible to prevent the consequences we are currently witnessing.”

Steinmeier, who was personally involved in negotiating the JCPOA as foreign minister, bluntly called the war “a politically disastrous mistake” and a “politically fatal error.”

The German president noted that the US justification for its aggression “does not hold water” and constitutes a clear violation of international law.

Steinmeier told diplomats that maintaining the JCPOA had delivered real progress toward stability, while the US withdrawal under President Trump in his first term and the subsequent military adventure in his second have led to precisely the dangerous situation Iran had long warned against.

President Steinmeier’s remarks represent a significant crack in the Western facade of support for the US-Israeli alliance.

By openly admitting the war was avoidable and that preserving the JCPOA could have prevented today’s crisis, the German head of state has effectively validated the Islamic Republic’s consistent position. Tehran says that diplomacy and respect for Iran’s sovereign rights, not sanctions and bombs, are the path to regional peace and security.

The German president’s candid intervention is further evidence of the growing international isolation of the aggressors.

The Islamic Republic has always fulfilled its JCPOA commitments, as repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA, while the Zionist regime and Washington have repeatedly violated the agreement and international law through assassinations, sabotage, and now outright military aggression.

Source: Press TV