Hungary’s new government led by Peter Magyar takes office

Hungary’s new government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar took the oath of office in parliament here on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, President Tamas Sulyok formally appointed the ministers of the new government.

Addressing parliament, Magyar said the new administration would focus on restoring public trust, improving governance, and rebuilding Hungary’s international ties.

“Our goal is to build a functioning and humane Hungary,” Magyar said. “The Tisza government will serve the nation, not the prime minister.”

He said the government would operate with “clear lines of responsibility and transparent decision-making,” to restore confidence in state institutions.

Magyar also pledged to strengthen Hungary’s relations with Western allies while continuing to defend national interests within the European Union and NATO.

He said four ministries, the Finance Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Education and Children’s Affairs Ministry, and the Justice Ministry, would play a central role in the government and that their ministries would hold veto power within the cabinet.

The new cabinet comprises 16 ministries. Magyar was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday after winning a parliamentary vote.

In parliamentary elections held on April 12, the Tisza Party defeated the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition led by Viktor Orban, winning a two-thirds majority in parliament. ■

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (front) attends the inauguration ceremony of Hungary’s new government in Budapest, Hungary, May 12, 2026. Hungary’s new government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar took the oath of office in parliament here on Tuesday.

Photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the inauguration ceremony of Hungary’s new government in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary’s new government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar took the oath of office in parliament here on Tuesday.

Culled from Xinhuanet