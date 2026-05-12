Cameroonian filmmaker Bassek Ba Kobhio dies!

The Cameroonian film industry is in mourning following the death of Bassek Ba Kobhio, a respected director and cultural promoter who played a key role in shaping modern African cinema.

A filmmaker, producer and cultural advocate, he was widely regarded as one of the architects of modern cinema in Central Africa. Over the years, he built a reputation not only through his films but also through his commitment to creating platforms for African voices.

His works, including Sango Malo and Le Grand Blanc de Lambaréné, tackled themes such as education, colonial legacy and African identity, earning him recognition beyond Cameroon.

Beyond directing, he played a major role in structuring the industry, notably through the creation of the Écrans Noirs festival, which became a key meeting point for filmmakers across Africa and beyond.

His passing has triggered tributes from across the continent, with many describing him as a pioneer who helped shape how African stories are told and distributed.

Bassek Ba Kobhio was born in Cameroon and developed an early passion for cinema and storytelling at a time when African film industries were still emerging.

He pursued formal training in filmmaking abroad, notably in Europe, where he studied cinema and audiovisual production. This exposure helped shape his narrative style, which blends African realities with strong cinematic structure.

He began his career in the 1980s, working first in television and audiovisual production before moving into feature filmmaking. His breakthrough came with Sango Malo (1991), an adaptation of a literary work that explored tensions within the education system and society. The film remains one of the most referenced works in Cameroonian cinema.

In 1995, he founded the Écrans Noirs festival in Yaoundé, at a time when African films had very limited visibility. The initiative grew into one of the most important film festivals in Central Africa, helping to launch and promote numerous African filmmakers.

His film Le Grand Blanc de Lambaréné (1995) revisited the life of Albert Schweitzer from an African perspective, sparking debate and international attention for its critical take on colonial narratives.

Throughout his career, he held several cultural and institutional roles, contributing to policy discussions around cinema and culture in Cameroon and Africa. He was also involved in training and mentoring young filmmakers, pushing for a stronger, more structured film industry.

Bassek Ba Kobhio is remembered not only for his films, but for his vision one that insisted Africa must tell its own stories, on its own terms.

His death leaves a significant void, but his influence continues through the institutions he built and the generations he inspired.

Source: Lebledparle.com