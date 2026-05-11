Iran says countries no longer intimidated by US aircraft carriers

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the United States is no longer able to instill panic in other countries by moving its aircraft carriers in international waters.

Brigadier General Ahmad Zolghadr, who serves as a top advisor to the IRGC chief, said on Sunday that the US-Israeli aggression against Iran proved that global powers like the US, which once claimed to provide security to other countries, are now faced with serious challenges.

“The era when the movement of US naval ships was seen as a sign of a country’s collapse has passed,” said Zolghadr in a speech delivered at a meeting near the capital, Tehran.

His remarks came as Iran continues to counter US efforts to break its control over key shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf, weeks after a ceasefire was announced to halt the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Iran has imposed tight control on cargo transit via the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, since the early days of the aggression in March.

US warships trying to approach Iranian waters in recent weeks, in a desperate attempt to break Iran’s control over the Strait, have been repelled by direct Iranian fire.

That has nullified Washington’s promises to restore normal shipping in the Persian Gulf, further tarnishing the US image as a global superpower.

Zolghadr said that the US failed to achieve its objectives in the aggression against Iran and is now asking other countries to deploy their forces in the region.

He said such dependence on others shows the US can no longer be regarded as a source of security for countries in the region.

Source: Press TV