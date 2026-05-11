Bamenda: Bodies of missing schoolgirls recovered from Mbatu dam

Hours after they were reported missing at the Mbatu dam in Bamenda, the bodies of the two schoolgirls, identified as Keara Azenui and Shimita Princess, have been recovered. The girls had entered the water to swim but never resurfaced, triggering immediate concern and search efforts.

Rescue operations initially carried out by security forces were later suspended due to difficult conditions at the site. Residents, however, remained at the scene, and it was members of the community who eventually discovered the bodies and alerted authorities.

According to local accounts, the girls had visited the dam in the company of others. What began as a routine outing quickly turned tragic when both disappeared beneath the water.

Source: Lebledparle.com