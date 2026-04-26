Dr Joachim Arrey says Biya should pick Victor Mengot or Philemon Yang as Vice President

Dr Joachim Arrey of the Global Think Tank for Africa has reflected on selecting a Vice President, noting that Minister Victor Mengot and former Prime Minister Philemon Yang have positive qualities that he thinks they deserve to be appointed. Dr Arrey in this soul-searching conversation with Soter Agbaw-Ebai hinted on their moral conviction and ability to find common ground even amid complex political issues.

Cameroon Concord News: We have not heard from you for a long time, especially after the presidential election. What is your assessment of the country’s political situation?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Thank you, Mr. Editor, for granting me the opportunity to share my political perspective with your audience. Allow me to point out that the pre-election and post-election periods were challenging to our country and despite the pockets of violence which resulted in the destruction of property and loss of life, it can be stated that the people of Cameroon have understood that violence does not address any issues. I hold that political disagreements can be addressed at the negotiating table and not in the battlefield. Yesterday’s adversaries can still be on the same team in a win-win political coalition and partnership. The opposition might have contested the results of the presidential election but once the results were declared, most Cameroonians felt that it was time to move on. The tasks of nation building do not require continuous instability and many Cameroonians have understood that and that partially explains why the post-election violence did not last. Moreover, the government is open to the idea of talking with the opposition to ensure that the country does not get caught up in a circle of violent destruction and killing. Those who do not understand government processes and procedures might think that the government does not want to talk with the opposition. Such discussions always take place out of the spotlight and, since we are talking about the formation of a new government, some opposition leaders could also be brought into government with a view to appeasing the opposition. Such a measure will reduce tensions, and reset our country to the path of economic growth. If this happens, it will not be the first time that the government will be working with opposition leaders. As Cameroonians, we must always pray for peace and security in our country, and we should shun violence as it will only undermine our development efforts.

Cameroon Concord News: Regarding political stability and continuity in the event that there is a vacancy at the highest level of government, who, in your opinion, can be the vice-president following the legislative branch’s adoption of the bill on the appointment of a vice-president?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Thank you, Mr. Editor, for bringing up this issue. As you know, many Cameroonians have, for a long time, expressed their concern about the possibility of violence in case there is a vacancy at the highest level of government. The concerns are legitimate and the legislative branch of government has demonstrated that it understands the people’s plea by adopting the bill on the appointment of a vice president. There were a few contrary opinions which, of course, are normal. As Cameroonians, we do not always have to be on the same wave length. Disagreement is part of the game of democracy and disagreement is as old as man. Sometimes, it helps to enrich the democratic debate, making it exciting and interesting. However, at the end of the long and impassioned debates, our law-makers had to play their role. They were elected to represent us and their vote is final and irreducible.

With regard to who can be the new vice-president, I have a few names in mind and if I could make any recommendations to the powers-that-be, I would do it without hesitation.

First on my list will be Minister Victor Mengot Arrey, not because we share the same name (Arrey) but because he has been in the corridors of power long enough to understand the issues and has the necessary experience to occupy such a position. When you take a look at his temperament, you will figure out that he is a calm, controlled and focused individual. He has been serving the head of state and the country for close to two decades as the Minister in charge of special duties at the Presidency and he has done that without any blemish. He has never been involved in any social or financial scandal, and a person with a clean moral record is a great asset to our country, especially during trying financial and economic times like the one we are currently going through. Cameroon needs a unifier, a team player and a person who understands the issues and has the mental and intellectual capacity to provide much-needed solutions. Mr. Mengot fits that mould and will surely make Cameroonians proud.

Second on my list is former Prime Minister Yang Philemon whose leadership qualities and credentials are unquestionable. As a high commissioner in Ottawa, Canada, Mr. Yang demonstrated that the credibility and reputation of our country were paramount. He facilitated processes at the high commission for all Cameroonians regardless of their statuses. It should be underscored that Mr. Yang was a minister at 28 and even at that age, he rose above all the challenges he had to deal with. From Ottawa, he returned to the presidency as a key collaborator of the president and later served as a Prime Minister. His most recent position was as the President of the UN General Assembly. His performance was exceptional. He is a symbol of efficiency, selflessness and patience.

Cameroon has many wise and efficient resources. Cameroon needs someone who will keep our country out of troubled waters and Mengot and Yang are experienced hands that can deliver the goods.

Cameroon Concord News: I am impressed with your analysis of our country’s politics and your analyses tie in well with what many Cameroonians think. However, I would like to take you to Manyu Division which has recently lost its senator. Senator George Tabetando Ndiepnso is no more and he was the lone senator representing Manyu. What is your assessment of his time at the Senate?

Dr Joachim Arrey: I knew Senator George Tabetando who also doubled as the chief of Bachou-Ntai, his native village, way back in 1975 when he was a young, lean and brilliant lawyer who earned the respect of many. He was a model to some of us who had great admiration for lawyers. His lawyering skills were world-class and I was proud of him in that regard. I also heard he did well at EUROIL, an oil and gas institution which created hundreds of jobs for Cameroonians. Regarding the Senate, I would like to mention that Senator Tabetando has done his fair share at the Senate. For most of his time at the Senate, the two English-speaking regions of the country were caught up in a socio-political crisis which made it hard for most Manyu politicians to demonstrate what they were capable of doing. Also, it should be pointed out that it is very challenging to assess a particular politician as the system cultivates team players and not individual stars. However, I vividly remember how Senator Tabetando went down on his knees in Mamfe town, pleading with the sons and daughters of Manyu Division to come out of the bushes during the socio-political crisis in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon. That action of his spoke of a man who had the interest of his people at heart. It also spoke to his humility. He loved Cameroon and never wanted a divided Cameroon. He believed in unity and felt that political issues could be better addressed at the negotiating table rather than in the battlefield.

Cameroon Concord News: Senator Tabetando is now gone and there is a huge political vacuum in Manyu Division. Do you see any young and dynamic Manyu son and daughter who can step into his shoes?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Again Senator Tabetando was a political asset to his Division. He loved his people and cared about the Division’s future. His death is a big loss to all of us. However, it should be pointed out that Manyu Division is blessed with incredible human resources who can effectively play the role the former senator was playing. There are young, dynamic and competent Manyu men and women who also want to lead the Division politically. They want to leave their mark on the Division and I think the vacancy created by Senator Tabetando’s death is a huge opportunity for some of those men and women to take Manyu Division to a new and different level. Senator Tabetando and those who preceded him in death and office have actually laid a solid political foundation and it will be incumbent upon the young generation to build on that foundation, drawing on their experiences. The young generation has a huge responsibility – that of doing better than those who preceded them.

Cameroon Concord News: 2028 is fast approaching and the people of Manyu do not yet know of anyone who will run in the Senatorial elections. Many people of Manyu descent hold that you are a fit for that position. Can you tell the people of Manyu that you will run in the 2028 Senatorial election, especially as Senator Tabetando is dead?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Mr. Editor, I would like to point out that this is a moment of grief for the people of Manyu Division who have lost son in the person of George Tabetando. In my view, it will be preposterous of me to trigger a competition at this critical when we all should be working hand in glove to give Senator Tabetando a befitting burial. However, I would like to indicate that we are still two years away from the senatorial elections and I must point out that Manyu will have the type of representation it deserves at the Senate. Like many other potential candidates, I would like to point out that I have the sound intellect that the position requires. I have profound and unwavering love for the people of Manyu, know that I can do whatever it takes to make Manyu a better place than I met it and I will always bend over backwards for my fellow brothers. I am truly and proudly Manyu. Let me point out that I am weighing my options and I will make my intentions known when the time comes. I hold that if given the rear opportunity to serve my people, I will do it without hesitation. We, the people of Manyu, must be ready and willing to serve our Division. Manyu’s development depends on us the sons and daughters of Manyu. I will never hesitate to pull my fair share of the weight if called upon. Let me indicate that you will be the first to know whether I will be in the race when the right time comes. Always bear in mind that like many others, I have the right credentials for such a position. With more than three decades working in Cameroon’s private sector, Canada’s private sector and having worked for international development finance institutions, I have the ability to work with other sons and daughters of Manyu to bring about sustainable development in our Division. I have sound knowledge of the challenges facing our people and I have a huge capacity to mobilize resources for development purposes. However, I will make my intentions known at the appropriate moment.

Cameroon Concord News: Thank you, Dr. Arrey, for your time.

Dr Joachim Arrey: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to express my views on our country’s current political situation.