President Putin says Iranians are fighting heroically for their sovereignty

The people of Iran are fighting bravely and heroically for their sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during their meeting on Monday.

Putin met the visiting Iranian foreign minister in St. Petersburg.

He hailed the Iranian people for “bravely and heroically” fighting to preserve their national sovereignty and expressed hope that they would overcome these difficult times and peace would return to their country.

Putin added that Russia will take every necessary step to ensure the interests of Iran and other regional countries and to help restore peace in the region as soon as possible.

The Russian president noted that he received a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, last week.

The Iranian foreign minister, who is in St. Petersburg on the last leg of his regional tour, commended Russia’s constant support for Iran, particularly during the unprovoked war of aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime.

“Relations between Russia and Iran, which represent a strategic partnership, will be strengthened,” Araghchi said.

“With their courage, the Iranian people succeeded in resisting the US aggression and will be able to endure it,” he added.

The top diplomat said that the world witnessed Iran’s strength in countering the United States during the recent war, and that the Islamic Republic is a “stable and powerful establishment.”

It became clear that Iran has “great friends and allies” like Russia, and thanked the Russian president for his support for Tehran, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat also conveyed Ayatollah Khamenei’s warm greetings to the Russian president.

Araghchi arrived in the Russian capital Sunday night on the last leg of his three-nation regional tour that also took him to Pakistan and Oman.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Sunday that the two countries share a common approach to regional and international issues.

Source: Presstv