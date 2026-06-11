Iran orders closure of Strait of Hormuz to all vessels after fresh US aggression

Iran’s highest operational command unit has ordered closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz shortly after the launch of fresh American military aggression against the country, despite the Islamic Republic’s warnings against such military adventurism.

“From this moment, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to the passage of all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any traffic will be targeted,” the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement issued in early Thursday.

The headquarters noted that the order has been issued “following the continued acts of aggression by the criminal United States and in view of the start of attacks by that country’s aggressive military against several areas in the southern province of Hormozgan.”

“Claims by the United States that ships are transiting the aforementioned strait are rejected.”

In an unequivocal warning, the headquarters additionally asserted that “the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will deliver a forceful and decisive response to any aggression and hostile action by the aggressive and terrorist US military in the region.”

IRGC strikes trespassing vessels

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy, meanwhile, issued a separate statement, announcing that the force had struck two vessels trying to cross the waterway illegally.

The IRGC Navy likewise noted that the waterway “will be closed until further notice.”

Source: Presstv