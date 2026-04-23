CEMAC Zone: BEAC scales back cash injection

The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) scaled back its latest liquidity injection into the Cemac banking system, even as demand from commercial banks picked up sharply.

At its April 21, 2026 operation, the central bank offered CFA450 billion to lenders across the six-member bloc—Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and the Central African Republic—down from CFA500 billion a week earlier.

The reduced offering followed a weak take-up in the previous operation. On April 14, banks requested just CFA365.2 billion, or about 73% of the amount made available.

That pattern reversed in the latest round. Banks submitted bids totaling CFA476 billion, exceeding the central bank’s offer by CFA26 billion.

The shift points to renewed refinancing needs among lenders in the region. Typically, banks turn more heavily to central bank funding when liquidity tightens or when financing demands rise.

The contrast between the two operations highlights ongoing volatility in liquidity demand across the Cemac banking system.

Source: Business in Cameroon