Breaking News

CEMAC Zone: BEAC scales back cash injection

CEMAC Zone: BEAC scales back cash injection

The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) scaled back its latest liquidity injection into the Cemac banking system, even as demand from commercial banks picked up sharply.

At its April 21, 2026 operation, the central bank offered CFA450 billion to lenders across the six-member bloc—Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and the Central African Republic—down from CFA500 billion a week earlier.

The reduced offering followed a weak take-up in the previous operation. On April 14, banks requested just CFA365.2 billion, or about 73% of the amount made available.

That pattern reversed in the latest round. Banks submitted bids totaling CFA476 billion, exceeding the central bank’s offer by CFA26 billion.

The shift points to renewed refinancing needs among lenders in the region. Typically, banks turn more heavily to central bank funding when liquidity tightens or when financing demands rise.

The contrast between the two operations highlights ongoing volatility in liquidity demand across the Cemac banking system.

Source: Business in Cameroon

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Cameroon Intelligence Report
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Back to Top