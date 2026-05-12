Douala: Locomotives for Minim Martap Bauxite Project arrive from China

The Minim Martap bauxite project in Cameroon has entered a new phase as the first locomotives ordered for the mine’s future rail operations prepare to arrive in the country.

Seven locomotives built by Chinese manufacturer CRRC Corporation are expected at the port of Douala for Camalco, the Cameroonian subsidiary of Australian mining company Canyon Resources, which is developing the bauxite deposit in the Adamaoua region.

The shipment was announced by logistics company Cosco Shipping, which said it recently loaded 12 locomotives bound for Africa. Seven of those units are scheduled for delivery to Cameroon to support the rail system that will transport ore from the future mine.

The delivery forms part of a broader agreement between Camalco and CRRC covering 22 diesel locomotives.

The rail infrastructure is central to the project’s export strategy as Minim Martap targets annual production of 10 million tons of bauxite.

Rail Logistics Become a Priority

The transport system represents one of the project’s largest operational and financial components.

Camalco and rail operator Camrail have already secured CFA176.8 billion out of the CFA252.6 billion planned for rail equipment purchases, meaning a large share of the logistics investment has already been committed before exports officially begin.

Beyond the locomotives, the transport plan also includes an initial order of 560 open freight wagons from Indian manufacturer Texmaco Rail & Engineering.

The agreement also includes an option for 1,040 additional wagons over the next five years, a sign that the project’s developers are already preparing for large-scale operations.

The project extends beyond rolling stock purchases.

Canyon Resources must also finance the connection of the mine to Cameroon’s national rail network and carry out urgent rehabilitation work on several sections of the existing railway line to ensure ore can move efficiently to the port of Douala.

The arrival of the first locomotives marks one of the clearest signs yet that the Minim Martap project is moving from financing and contract announcements into the operational logistics phase required before exports can begin.

Source: Business in Cameroon