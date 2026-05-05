Yaoundé: Afriland First Bank retains 2025 banking leadership title

Afriland First Bank has been awarded the banking leadership prize in Cameroon at the fourth edition of Finance Week by EcoMatin, retaining the title it claimed in 2025. The award, presented during the forum held on April 30 in Yaoundé, recognised the bank’s sustained leadership, its commitment to financing the real economy and its contribution to financial inclusion across the sub-region.

As official sponsor of the event, Afriland First Bank was at the centre of discussions focused on positioning Cameroon within the CEMAC sub-region. Held under the theme “Private Investment: Building the New Economic Power of CEMAC”, the gathering brought together more than 300 public- and private-sector decision-makers, policymakers, financial institutions and investors to strengthen dialogue on economic transformation and regional integration.

Financing the real economy

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of Director General Célestin Guela Simo, Deputy Director General Hervé Ayissi outlined the bank’s perspective on the evolving role of financial institutions in supporting economic development.

“There will be no sustainable emergence of CEMAC without a strong, structured private sector supported by financial institutions capable of transforming savings into investment, and ambitions into shared prosperity,” he said.

According to the bank, economic transformation cannot rely solely on public funding but requires a more active and coordinated contribution from private actors, financial markets and banking institutions. Ayissi underscored that Afriland’s role extends beyond conventional banking operations. He told policymakers and financial leaders that, since its founding, the institution has placed financing the real economy at the core of its identity, backing entrepreneurs, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, financing anchor companies and working to deepen financial inclusion across several African countries.

Three pillars for private investment

The Deputy Director General outlined three key requirements for private investment to become the engine of CEMAC’s economic transformation.

The first is trust. Investors — local, sub-regional and international — require a stable, transparent and predictable environment supported by clear rules, credible economic governance and sustained dialogue between governments, regulators, banks and business operators.

The second is the quality of projects. While Central Africa is rich in opportunities, these must be translated into structured, bankable and sustainable projects, a responsibility shared by financial institutions, governments and development actors.

The third is regional integration. Ayissi argued that CEMAC can only become an economic powerhouse if it functions as an integrated space for investment, production, trade and capital flows.

“Taken in isolation, our markets may appear narrow. Together, they form a space of considerable growth, opportunity as well as competitiveness,” he said, calling for greater synergy between banks, capital markets, institutional investors and private actors.

Challenges and opportunities

Ayissi also highlighted structural challenges facing the sub-region, including the mobilisation of long-term savings, the deepening of financial markets, SME financing, the strengthening of bank capital and the structuring of large-scale projects.

He pointed, however, to significant opportunities, notably Central Africa’s natural resources, young population, dynamic entrepreneurs, agricultural potential and a largely untapped regional market.

“The development of CEMAC will be built first and foremost by Africans, with African capital, in partnership with international investors who share our vision of sustainable growth and shared prosperity. Central Africa does not only need financing, it needs a new financial vision,” he said.

Toward a stronger regional economy

According to organisers, Finance Week by EcoMatin is a platform for high-level exchanges on the future of the region’s economy. Discussions during the 2026 edition focused on mobilising long-term savings, financing infrastructure, supporting SMEs, and advancing industrialisation and digital transformation. The event concluded with calls for concrete partnerships and actionable recommendations to advance private investment across CEMAC, with Afriland First Bank reiterating its commitment to supporting these priorities and contributing to a stronger, more integrated regional economy.

Source: Business in Cameroon