Iran says Strait of Hormuz situation ‘unbearable’ for US

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that the ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz is becoming “unbearable” for the United States, while Tehran has “not even started yet.”

In a post on X on Tuesday, Qalibaf asserted that a “new equation” is being established in the strategic waterway.

“The security of shipping and energy transit has been endangered by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade,” Qalibaf wrote. “Of course, their evil will be diminished.”

He emphasized that Iran is fully aware of the pressure mounting on the US.

“We know very well that the continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States, while we haven’t even started yet,” he added.

The remarks come as Washington has escalated its adventurism in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where the US military presence continues to threaten regional stability and international energy routes.

Iranian forces have repeatedly warned US warships against approaching the strategic waterway, with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) maintaining firm control and showcasing its advanced asymmetric capabilities through regular missile and drone exercises.

No commercial transits have been reported in recent hours as Iran firmly asserts its sovereign rights over these vital sea lanes.

On Monday, the Iranian Navy fired missiles and drones as a clear warning to US warships that ignored repeated calls not to approach the strait. The Navy stated it was compelled to launch cruise missiles, combat drones, and rockets near the encroaching US vessels to defend Iran’s sovereign waters.

Source: Presstv