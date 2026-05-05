Yaoundé: Eneo replaced by new state electricity company Socadel

President Paul Biya has signed a set of decrees on May 4, 2026, initiating a major reform of Cameroon’s electricity sector, with the creation of a new public utility company that will take over operations previously handled by Eneo.

The newly established entity, named Socadel (Cameroon Electricity Company), is now officially designated as the country’s primary electricity distribution operator and is fully owned by the state.

According to the legal texts published following the decree, the company’s headquarters will be located in Douala, positioning the economic capital as the central hub for national electricity management.

The reform also outlines the integration of existing personnel from the outgoing operator, alongside selected civil servants who will be reassigned to support the transition and ensure operational continuity.

The restructuring comes against the backdrop of long-standing challenges in Cameroon’s power sector, including frequent outages, overloaded infrastructure, and public dissatisfaction over service delivery.

Authorities say the overhaul is intended to improve efficiency, strengthen state oversight, and modernise electricity distribution across the country.

The transition period is expected to involve the gradual transfer of assets, staff, and operational responsibilities from Eneo to the new structure, though implementation details are yet to be fully disclosed.

Source: Lebledparle.com