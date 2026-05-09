Njomo Kevin: exit of an icon

The news of his passing was announced by journalist Kum Leonard, who described him as a respected figure in Cameroon’s media landscape.

Pa Njomo was widely known for his long service to journalism, especially in broadcasting and sports reporting. He worked with CRTV and was also associated with Mount Cameroon FM, where he served as station manager. In a 2008 interview, he spoke about his upbringing in Kumba, his education in the South West Region, and his deep love for journalism, religion, music and tennis.

Over the years, Njomo Kevin built a reputation as one of Cameroon’s old-school media voices. His career was strongly linked to football commentary and sports analysis. In 2020, the Mail & Guardian described him as a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of experience covering Cameroonian football. He was also known for speaking frankly about corruption and weaknesses in the country’s football structures.

Beyond journalism, Njomo Kevin also served in football administration. In 2017, he was appointed to the FECAFOOT Normalisation Committee after FIFA intervened in the management of Cameroonian football.

In recent years, he remained active through Njomo Kevin TV, where he shared sports memories, cultural stories, historical reflections and what became known as “Story Time with Uncle Njomo.” The platform presented him as a media veteran using storytelling to preserve Cameroon’s social and sporting memory.

His death is a major loss to Cameroon’s media family, especially to those who grew up listening to his voice, learning from his knowledge of sport, and following his reflections on the country’s past and present.

Source: MMINews