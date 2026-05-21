Oil production attributable to Glencore in Cameroon fell 14% in early 2026

Oil production attributable to Glencore in Cameroon declined during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting weaker output across the Swiss commodities group’s non-operated oil assets.

According to Glencore’s production report released on April 30, attributable production in Cameroon totaled 36,000 barrels during the quarter, down from 42,000 barrels over the same period in 2025. The decline represents a 14% drop year over year.

Cameroon is part of Glencore’s portfolio of non-operated oil assets, alongside Equatorial Guinea. Across the entire portfolio, attributable production reached 739,000 barrels of oil equivalent in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 883,000 barrels a year earlier, a decline of 16%.

On a gross production basis — before applying the share attributable to Glencore — output from Cameroonian assets stood at 147,000 barrels during the quarter, compared with 151,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2025. The annual decline was therefore more limited at 3%.

Production also fell 6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, when gross output reached 156,000 barrels.

Glencore did not provide a Cameroon-specific explanation for the decline. The company said weaker output across its broader non-operated oil portfolio mainly reflected the natural depletion of mature fields.

The group nevertheless reported a sequential recovery across the portfolio, with production rising 22% from the previous quarter following the completion of repairs on downstream facilities during the second half of 2025.

Within Glencore’s non-operated upstream portfolio, Cameroon remained a relatively small contributor. The country’s attributable production of 36,000 barrels represented about 4.9% of the portfolio total during the first quarter of 2026, far behind Equatorial Guinea, which accounted for 703,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Source: Business in Cameroon