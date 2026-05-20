Cameroon marks 54th National Day with nationwide celebrations

Cameroon on Wednesday marked the 54th anniversary of its National Day with military and civilian parades held across the country.

In Yaoundé, the country’s capital, President Paul Biya presided over a ceremony that featured hundreds of soldiers and civilians marching in front of national and international dignitaries.

A contingent of the Chadian Armed Forces also participated in the parade, underscoring growing military cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

“These are special Chadian forces dispatched to partake in the celebrations. We have excellent relations with Chad, and our armies collaborate in several fields, especially in the fight against terrorism,” army spokesperson Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo told reporters.

Marches also took place in all 10 regions of the country, including the war-torn English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, where separatist fighters had imposed a lockdown to disrupt the celebrations.

May 20 is a key date in Cameroon’s national calendar. It commemorates the 1972 referendum in which Cameroonians voted to replace the federal system with a unitary state.

Source: Xinhuanet