President Lukashenko emphasised Belarus’ keen interest in deepening ties with Cameroon

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on the National Day of the Republic of Cameroon, sb.by reports with reference to the Belarusian leader’s press service

The Head of State emphasised Belarus’ particular interest in strengthening co-operation with Cameroon in areas such as trade and economics, politics, education, and more.

“I am confident that expanding interaction in agriculture serves our mutual interests and will help improve food security for the people of Cameroon,” the Belarusian leader stated. “Belarus has experience in successfully implementing joint projects in Africa and is ready to offer effective solutions in this regard.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko extended his wishes to Paul Biya for good health and ongoing success in his important state role, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Cameroon.

Source: The Minsk Times