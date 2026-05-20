Breaking News

President Lukashenko emphasised Belarus’ keen interest in deepening ties with Cameroon

President Lukashenko emphasised Belarus’ keen interest in deepening ties with Cameroon

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on the National Day of the Republic of Cameroon, sb.by reports with reference to the Belarusian leader’s press service

The Head of State emphasised Belarus’ particular interest in strengthening co-operation with Cameroon in areas such as trade and economics, politics, education, and more.

“I am confident that expanding interaction in agriculture serves our mutual interests and will help improve food security for the people of Cameroon,” the Belarusian leader stated. “Belarus has experience in successfully implementing joint projects in Africa and is ready to offer effective solutions in this regard.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko extended his wishes to Paul Biya for good health and ongoing success in his important state role, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Cameroon.

Source: The Minsk Times

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Cameroon Intelligence Report
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Back to Top