Arsenal wins Premier League title after Man City stumbles at Bournemouth

After 22 years and three straight runner-up finishes, the wait is over: Arsenal has won the Premier League.

The Gunners were crowned 2025-26 champions on Tuesday, May 19 after Bournemouth drew Manchester City 1-1.

City needed to win to stay alive but instead, Eli Junior Kroupi scored for the Cherries in the 38th minute. Erling Haaland pulled a goal back for the visitors deep into stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough.

That result, combined with Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday, meant the Gunners have an unassailable four-point lead heading into the final game of the season on Sunday.

The last time Arsenal won the league was the 2003-04 season, when Arsene Wenger led the vaunted “Invincibles” side to an undefeated season.

Arsenal is the first team other than Man City or Liverpool to win the title since Chelsea in 2016-17, breaking a run of six titles in eight seasons for City.

The title also breaks a run of three straight runners-up finishes under Mikel Arteta, who has done an excellent job as head coach since taking over in 2019 but only had one major trophy – the 2019-20 FA Cup — to show for his efforts.

It could yet get even better for Arsenal, which is in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30. The Gunners have never won the competition and have only reached the final once, losing to Barcelona in 2006.

Source: USA Today