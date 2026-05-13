FECAFOOT new headquarters and the CPDM ribbon-cutting republic

Yaoundé, the nation’s capital where potholes have tenure, blackouts arrive more regularly and more reliably than ambulances and the entire population can name football clubs in Europe, North America and in the Gulf States before they can name a functioning public establishment, the Biya led regime today demonstrated once more its unmatched mastery of ceremony-the inauguration of the new building to host the Cameroon Football Federation.

The event can best be described as a source of shame attended with the gravity usually reserved for May 20 celebrations, Indomitable Lions victory parades or the discovery of potable tap water in the Far North Region.

The building seen here on the photo attached to this editorial will house the entire governing body of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) – a very noble achievement for a country that has participated in six FIFA World Cup finals.

Today’s ceremony in Yaoundé clearly reveals that the missing ingredient in our Francophone dominated Cameroonian football is not youth investment, honest and transparent administration, functioning local championships or unpaid players and coaching staffs. No. It is buildings. Magnificent ultra-modern buildings!

All of Cameroon except the 92-year-old President Biya was involved in today’s FECAFOOT new office party.

The presidency of the republic in the words of artist Maxi Manorh was “fully represented”! Cabinet ministers answered present. Deputy cabinet ministers came. Ministers delegated by ministers from the presidency and the prime minister’s office attended. Traditional rulers arrived. Barons of the ruling CPDM party were visible. Security entourages multiplied around the vicinity like unpaid invoices in the Ministry of Finance. Somewhere in the convoy was Ahmad Ahmad former president of the African Football Confederation who ousted the late Issa Hayatou.

The ceremony was planned with the sole and ill-disguised intention of making Cameroonians to put behind them the painful failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada-USA with the organizers insisting that the national anthem must be delivered in English. (See copy of program).

As usual, speeches flowed including that of CAF President Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe with the usual high-tempo soccer match enthusiasm for obvious facts. In one of the dirtiest capital cities in the world, the FECAFOOT building represents progress. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe whose kinsmen have been slaughtering hundreds of black African migrants in his native South Africa praised the vision of modern football governance in Cameroon while seated beneath an air conditioner likely more efficient than FECAFOOT itself.

Every speaker on the public address system praised the leadership of Samuel Eto’o because in Biya’s Cameroon, no public staircase can simply be a staircase. It must symbolize emergence 2036, corruption, Special Criminal Court, resilience, appointments, decentralization and probably a big thank you to the Head of State.

Just outside the so-called new FECAFOOT building, ordinary Cameroonians watched the show with the weary expertise of citizens who have seen too many ribbon-cutting in Biya’s continued stay in power and zero outcomes. Ever since Biya took office, buildings are opened with fireworks and abandoned with silence.

What is laughable here is not that a new befitting FECAFOOT headquarters now exists in Yaoundé. Every serious football federation needs one. The comedy is the large scale of the political pilgrimage surrounding today’s inauguration event involving Prime Minister Dion Ngute, Higher Education Minister Fame Ndongo, Minister of Sports and Physical Education Mouelle Kombi Narcisse and a former CAF president banned from football activities. A country capable of mobilizing the political and administrative class to admire a building and the office furniture somehow still struggles to mobilize basic services with the same urgency. Perhaps Cameroon’s genuine national sport is not football but attendance. Name them: attendance at ceremonies, attendance at launches and attendance at commemorations of previous ceremonies. A CPDM MP or cabinet minister can miss parliamentary sessions, miss his or her children’s graduation ceremony; even miss family funeral rites but never the laying of a foundation stone as they often put it in their local parlance.

Meanwhile, on a playground some few meters away from the new FECAFOOT building producing the next generation of football talent, boys and girls are still playing on dusty environment with improvised goalposts and dreams larger than the budget for the inauguration refreshments.

But at least for now there is a FECAFOOT headquarters from which Samuel Eto’o and his progressive forces can discuss the condition of the dusty fields in the country.

A great leap forward.

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai