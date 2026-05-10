Football: Brighton reportedly laughs off Baleba £50million evaluation tag

With Brighton and Cameroon international Carlos Baleba tipped to leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, it’s believed that the Seagulls will demand a high fee for their star midfielder.

In spite of a below par campaign with the Premier League club, Baleba has continued to attract interest elsewhere, most notably from Manchester United who are said to be keen on bolstering their midfield department for next season.

While it was reported that Brighton could lower their price for the African midfielder given his poor season, journalist Alex Crook revealed that figures at the club believe otherwise.

The Athletic recently reported that Brighton could set a £50 million price tag on him, while Crook reported that the club compares his situation to that of former player Moises Caicedo, who was valued well over the £100 million mark.

“I think the recruitment team at Old Trafford sees him as someone who can complement Kobbie Mainoo, because again, that shows you how far Mainoo has come from a sort of bench warmer who wanted to leave to a first team regular,” Crook said, as per Give Me Sport.

“They’re not looking at someone to replace Kobbie anymore. They’re looking at someone to go in and play alongside him. That could well be Carlos Baleba, and I think they’re willing to forgive the fact he’s not had a great season with Brighton.

“They still see that he’s got the attributes, but it’ll come down to price. Ultimately, there was a story in The Athletic that they might be able to get him for £50million.

“I’ve got to tell you, my sources at Brighton laugh that suggestion out of town that they still see him as potentially sort of Moises Caicedo level of money.”

Source: African Football