Cameroon Football: Unisport crowned first-half champions, Colombe Sportive delivers a master class

The 13th match day of the Cameroonian championship marked the end of the first half of the season, delivering major talking points. Unisport du Haut-Nkam wrapped things up in style to clinch the honorary title, while Colombe Sportive made a statement on a goal-filled day packed with confirmations.

Already guaranteed to finish top, Unisport du Haut-Nkam put the finishing touch on their campaign with a 2-1 win away to Dynamo de Douala. Trailing after Samuel Ntomba opened the scoring, the leaders turned things around thanks to Kouam Mbappé and Vivien Koloto. This gritty victory takes their tally to 29 points.

With a four-point lead over their runners-up, the Western Torch closes out an impressive first half and establishes itself as the clear favorite for the title.

Coton Sport takes the derby and stays in the hunt

In the northern showdown, Coton Sport de Garoua claimed the “Garouassico” against Gazelle FA (2-1). Roger Emga and Harrison Djonkep made the difference for the Cotoniers, despite Serge Daura’s late consolation goal. This crucial win cements Coton Sport’s hold on second place with 25 points.

Despite the defeat, Gazelle remains fourth with 21 points and is still in the race for a podium finish.

Colombe Sportive puts on a show, the champions awaken

This was the standout performance of the day. Colombe Sportive du Sud outclassed Fauve Azur (4-0) in a one-sided affair.

By halftime, Eyango Priso, Njuma Conrad, and Bayebane had already put the game to bed. Brice Sindjo capped off the win in the second half, orchestrating the attack like a true maestro.

With this emphatic victory, the defending champions climb back into the top group (4th/5th place depending on results) and send a strong message ahead of the second half of the season.

PWD solid, Panthère keeps rolling

PWD of Bamenda confirmed their solidity by crushing Aigle Royal du Moungo (4-1). Buoyed by a brace from Junior Nguimbat, the Abakwas Boys move onto the podium with 23 points. Panthère du Ndé continues its resurgence with a second straight win (2-1) over Aigle de la Menoua. Yapendé and Tiba secured all three points, moving their team up to eighth with 18 points.

Canon strikes in Limbe, Victoria slips again

In Limbe, Canon Sportif de Yaoundé delivered with a 2-0 win over Victoria United. Junior Ebogo and Pascal Ombolo got the job done for the Kpakum, despite two late red cards. This victory breathes new life into Canon, now firmly in the mid-table mix.

Victoria, meanwhile, continues to struggle and remain ninth. Stade Renard beat AS Fortuna (1-0) and climbs to tenth with 14 points. AS Fortuna stays second from bottom and is still suffering. Fauve Azur, heavily beaten, remains under pressure in eleventh place. Aigle Royal du Moungo sinks to bottom spot with just 7 points.

Source: Foot Africa