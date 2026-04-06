Congo’s World Cup extended celebration triggers growing tensions in Spain

Three Spanish clubs have formally lodged complaint with La Liga against the DR Congo national team after several players failed to return on time following the country’s qualification for FIFA World Cup.

Real Betis, Espanyol and Elche jointly submitted the complaint to La Liga which is expected to escalate the matter to the Spanish Football Federation and inform as tensions grow over what clubs see as a breach of international regulations.

Players absent days after qualification

DR Congo secured their place at the 2026 World Cup — set to take place in June across the United States, Canada and Mexico — marking their first appearance in the tournament in more than five decades.

However, the celebrations that followed have created friction.

Several Congolese internationals, including Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis), Yannick Bolasie Dianagana (Elche), and Leandro Bikél (Espanyol), have yet to return to their clubs days after qualification. All three players have already missed official matches, raising concerns among their teams.

According to reports, the Congolese Football Federation kept the squad in the country to take part in extended celebrations, delaying their release.

He added that the case has now been referred to FIFA’s disciplinary bodies warning that such actions could set a dangerous precedent.

“An unusual situation” says Espanyol coach

Espanyol manager Manolo González also expressed frustration ahead of his side’s recent fixture against Real Betis.

Source: Foot Africa