Biya’s Vice Presidency Reform: a response to political risk weighing on Sovereign Ratings

Cameroon’s parliament met in joint session in Yaounde on April 2, 2026, to examine Bill No. 2094/PJL/P, which proposes amending the 1996 Constitution in the most significant institutional overhaul since 2008.

Under the draft legislation, a vice president would be appointed and dismissed by the president and could not serve beyond the president’s seven-year term. If the presidency becomes vacant due to death, resignation or permanent incapacitation as determined by the Constitutional Council, the vice president would complete the remaining term. If the vice president were also incapacitated, or if the post were unfilled, an election would be held within 20 to 120 days.

What rating agencies flagged and will now assess

The reform addresses a structural risk factor identified by all three major sovereign rating agencies. Fitch Ratings confirmed Cameroon’s rating at B with a negative outlook on Nov. 7, 2025. In its post-election report, the agency noted that the transfer of power carries significant risks, citing the absence of a succession plan as well as divisions and rivalries within the ruling party. That political factor weighed on Fitch’s assessment despite what it described as a solid fiscal position, with public debt projected at 40% of GDP in 2025 and 38.2% by 2027, well below the 50% median for B-rated sovereigns.

Moody’s Investors Service maintained Cameroon at Caa1 with a stable outlook, highlighting the absence of a clear succession plan and the high concentration of decision-making as sources of uncertainty over the country’s political trajectory. S&P Global Ratings, which confirmed its B-/Stable rating on March 24, 2025, was the first to explicitly raise the concern, stating that the country operates within a highly centralized institutional framework and that the transfer of power has never been tested. These are two factors explicitly cited as potential triggers for a downgrade.

The April 2026 reform responds directly to those concerns. It does not eliminate the uncertainty surrounding how power would be exercised during a leadership transition, but it establishes for the first time a formal constitutional mechanism for continuity. This mechanism did not previously exist. Upcoming agency reviews, including S&P’s expected in the first half of 2026, will indicate whether this institutional step alters their assessment of the country’s political risk profile. For foreign investors, international partners and financial institutions operating in Cameroon, the reform is seen as a signal of stability. Its actual impact on ratings will also depend on who Paul Biya appoints to the post. That decision will likely serve as the strongest political signal of this new legislative term.

Why credit perception is a development variable, not just a financial one

The reform marks a break from an institutional arrangement long viewed as precarious. The 1984 constitutional revision abolished the vice presidency in favor of the prime minister’s role, and that position had not been restored at the highest level of government since. Under the previous framework, the Senate speaker would assume interim presidential duties in the event of a vacancy, but only for the time required to organize a new presidential election within days.

Sovereign ratings are not an abstract issue. They directly determine the cost and availability of external financing that Cameroon needs to meet its development ambitions, and the amounts involved are substantial. The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development estimates that financing needs under the National Development Strategy 2030 (SND30), the country’s roadmap to emerging-economy status, amount to approximately 88,000 billion CFA francs over the decade, with heavy concentration in infrastructure (31.7%), the rural sector (23.8%) and health (18.5%). That level of financing cannot be met through domestic budget resources and the local banking sector alone.

The IMF has stated clearly in its program reviews that achieving the SND30 objectives requires a substantial expansion of fiscal space for priority spending, particularly infrastructure, while maintaining debt sustainability. A high political risk profile directly leads to wider spreads on bond markets, more restricted access to international capital markets and higher financing costs for private partners. Cameroon, which has issued a Eurobond and relies structurally on multilateral budget support, bears that cost.

The critical decision point for 2026 is the negotiation of a new IMF program for the 2026–2029 period. Without a new agreement, Cameroon would lose multilateral budget support totaling approximately 2,600 billion CFA francs between 2017 and 2025. The governor of the BEAC, the central bank shared by the six CEMAC countries, reported a drop in foreign exchange reserves between June and August 2025. This was a direct consequence of the previous program’s expiration. The new program under discussion aims to consolidate fiscal discipline following the constitutional transition and to send a signal of reform continuity to markets.

In this context, the April 2026 institutional reform and the sovereign rating trajectory that follows are not solely matters of domestic politics. They determine the country’s ability to mobilize financing for infrastructure, energy and human development, and ultimately the extent to which Cameroon’s growth translates into tangible development outcomes.

Source: Business in Cameroon