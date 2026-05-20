Yaoundé: US Embassy travel warning underscores deepening security crisis

The recent warning issued by the Embassy of the United States in the nation’s capital Yaoundé advising US citizens against travel to Southern Cameroons and the Far North region is yet another stark reminder of the fragile security situation facing Cameroon.

While travel advisories are not uncommon in conflict-prone countries and areas, such a direct caution from a top diplomatic mission in Cameroon sends a powerful signal about the seriousness of the threats on the ground.

For years, the English speaking regions of Cameroon have been trapped in a violent secession crisis that has claimed thousands of lives, displaced communities, and crippled economic activity. What began as grievances over marginalization has spiraled into a prolonged war marked by clashes between armed Ambazonia Restoration groups and Cameroon government forces, kidnappings, roadblocks and attacks on civilians. Schools remain disrupted in many areas of Southern Cameroons, businesses operate under fear and ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt of insecurity.

At the same time, the Far North region continues to face the menace of extremist violence linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Despite military operations and regional cooperation, sporadic attacks, suicide bombings, and cross-border incursions continue to threaten lives and livelihoods. Villages have been destroyed, humanitarian needs remain high, and local populations live under constant uncertainty.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group think that the US Embassy’s warning should not merely be viewed as a routine diplomatic precaution. It is an international acknowledgment that insecurity in these regions has reached levels that cannot be ignored. It also risks damaging Cameroon’s image abroad, discouraging tourism, foreign investment and international engagement at a time when the country needs economic confidence and stability.

More importantly, the advisory raises uncomfortable questions for the entire Biya regime defenders. If foreign governments consider parts of Cameroon unsafe for their citizens, what does this mean for the millions of Cameroonians who have no choice but to live and work in these areas every day? Security cannot only be measured by official statements of control; it must be reflected in the daily reality experienced by citizens.

Etoudi must intensify efforts toward lasting solutions rather than temporary containment. In the English speaking regions, this means genuine dialogue, political inclusion and meaningful reforms that address longstanding grievances. Military action alone cannot resolve a conflict rooted in mistrust and alienation. In the Far North, sustained humanitarian support, regional cooperation, and socio-economic development are essential complements to security operations.

The Trump administration and other international partners also have a role to play by supporting peace building efforts and humanitarian assistance while encouraging all parties to prioritize civilian protection and dialogue over violence.

Ultimately, travel advisories may protect foreign nationals, but they also expose deeper national realities. Cameroon cannot afford for insecurity to become normalized or for entire regions to remain synonymous with danger. The warning from the US Embassy should serve as a wake-up call not only for policymakers, but for all stakeholders committed to preserving peace, unity and stability in the country.

By Rita Akana

Cameroon Concord News Group

Yaounde Bureau Chief