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MMA: The Predator Francis Ngannow returns with a destructive knockout victory

MMA: The Predator Francis Ngannow returns with a destructive knockout victory

Francis Ngannou made a statement return to mixed martial arts with a destructive knockout victory over Philipe Lins, needing less than one round to settle the contest.

‎Fighting at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, the Cameroonian wasted no time reminding the world of his power. After nearly two years away from MMA competition, Ngannou came out aggressively, immediately putting pressure on his Brazilian opponent.

‎The decisive moment came late in the opening round. With just about a minute remaining, Ngannou unleashed a crushing left hand that sent Lins crashing to the canvas. The referee stepped in without hesitation, bringing the bout to an emphatic end.

‎It was a dominant display from the former heavyweight champion, who showed no signs of ring rust. From the opening seconds, Ngannou dictated the pace, refusing to allow Lins any opportunity to settle into the fight.

‎The victory not only marks a successful comeback but also reinforces Ngannou’s reputation as one of the most dangerous knockout artists in heavyweight MMA. His return had been highly anticipated, and he delivered in emphatic fashion.

‎The bout was part of a major fight card broadcast globally on Netflix, adding further spotlight to an already high-profile return for “The Predator.”

Culled from  Lebledparle.com

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