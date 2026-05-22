FECAFOOT-Le Coq Sportif Affair: court hearing set for June 23 in Paris

The long-running legal battle between FECAFOOT and French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif is expected to take a decisive turn on June 23, when both parties appear before a court in Paris.

At the heart of the dispute is the early termination of a partnership agreement that initially bound the two sides. The French manufacturer is seeking nearly 10 billion CFA francs in compensation, arguing that the contract was ended abruptly and caused significant financial damage.

The conflict dates back to 2022, shortly after Samuel Eto’o took over as head of FECAFOOT. The federation moved to end its deal with Le Coq Sportif before its expiry, opting instead to enter a new agreement with another supplier ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This decision triggered immediate legal action from the French company, which claimed losses tied to already manufactured kits, commercial commitments and marketing campaigns linked to the partnership.

During the proceedings, FECAFOOT reportedly challenged the jurisdiction of French courts, seeking to have the matter heard in Cameroon. However, that request was dismissed, as the original contract stipulated that disputes would fall under the authority of courts in Paris.

Over time, the amount being claimed has reportedly increased, factoring in interest, legal costs and additional damages linked to the contract’s termination.

With the hearing approaching, the case continues to generate debate around governance and contractual management within Cameroonian football. A ruling against the federation could carry serious financial implications, particularly in an already sensitive administrative and economic context.

Source: Lebledparle.com