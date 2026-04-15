Yaoundé: Pope Leo says peace must not be reduced to a slogan

Addressing authorities, representatives of civil society and members of the diplomatic corps at the Presidential Palace in Yaoundé, shortly after his arrival in Cameroon on Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV delivered an appeal for peace, justice and renewed commitment to the common good, urging Cameroonians to draw on their rich diversity as a source of unity and strength.

Speaking at the start of his Apostolic Journey to the Central African nation, the Pope expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received, describing Cameroon as “Africa in miniature” for its cultural and natural richness.

“This variety is not weakness but a treasure,” he said, noting that it represents “a promise of fraternity and a solid foundation for building lasting peace.”

Pope Leo XIV delivering his address (@Vatican Media)

A mission of dialogue and hope

Presenting himself as “a shepherd and a servant of dialogue, fraternity and peace,” Pope Leo XIV said his visit is intended as a sign of closeness to all Cameroonians and an encouragement to persevere in building the common good.

He acknowledged the global climate of discouragement, observing that “hopelessness is rampant” and that many feel powerless in the face of urgent challenges. Yet, he insisted, there remains “a hunger and thirst for justice… for courageous choices and for peace,” particularly among young people, whom he called to take an active role in shaping a more just society.

The Pope also reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with Cameroon, grounded in respect for human dignity and religious freedom.

Serving with humility and responsibility

Recalling the legacy of his predecessors, he pointed to the enduring relevance of their calls for hope, reconciliation and responsible governance.

Drawing on the words of Saint Augustine, he reminded leaders that authority is fundamentally a form of service: those who govern, he said, must do so “not from a love of power, but from a sense of the duty they owe to others.”

Such service, he explained, requires dedication to the good of all, including minorities, and the promotion of harmony within society.

A plea for peace amid suffering

Turning to the challenges facing the country, Pope Leo XIV spoke candidly about the violence affecting regions such as the Northwest, Southwest and Far North, noting the “profound suffering” caused by conflict: lives lost, families displaced, and young people deprived of hope.

“Behind the numbers are the faces, stories and shattered hopes of real people,” he said.

Renewing an appeal he made earlier this year, the Pope urged the rejection of “the logic of violence and war” in favour of a peace “founded on love and justice.” He described true peace as “unarmed” and “disarming,” capable of opening hearts and fostering trust.

“The world is thirsting for peace… Enough of war,” he insisted, stressing that peace must never be reduced to empty rhetoric but embodied in daily life and institutional practice.

Pope Leo XIV in the Presidential Palace (@Vatican Media)

The role of institutions and civil society

The Pope affirmed that peace is a shared responsibility, beginning with those in positions of authority. To govern, he said, means “truly listening to citizens” and valuing their contributions in shaping lasting solutions.

He also called for a renewed approach to social policies, echoing the need to move beyond initiatives carried out “for the poor” without their participation.

Highlighting the vital role of civil society, Pope Leo XIV praised associations, youth and women’s groups, trade unions, NGOs, and religious leaders for their efforts in mediation, care for the displaced, and the promotion of dialogue. Their grassroots presence, he said, allows them to address the root causes of conflict and foster a culture of peace.

He offered particular gratitude for the contribution of women, describing them as “tireless peacemakers” whose work in education and social rebuilding is indispensable. “Their voice must be fully recognised in decision-making processes,” he said.

Integrity, justice and the fight against corruption

The Pope underscored the importance of transparency, the rule of law, and credible institutions in restoring public trust. He called on authorities to act as “bridges, never as sources of division,” and to ensure that security measures always respect human rights.

“Authentic peace arises when everyone feels protected, heard and respected,” he noted.

He further warned against corruption, describing it as a force that “disfigures authority and strips it of its credibility,” and urged leaders to free themselves from an “idolatrous thirst for profit,” pointing instead to integral human development as the true measure of progress.

Women in the crowd listening to the Pope’s address (@Vatican Media)

Investing in youth and the future

Turning again to young people, Pope Leo XIV described them as “the hope of the country and of the Church,” while acknowledging the dangers posed by unemployment, exclusion and social marginalisation.

“Investing in the education, training and entrepreneurship of young people is… a strategic choice for peace,” he said, stressing that it is also key to preventing migration and combating social ills such as drug abuse and exploitation.

He noted with appreciation the deep spirituality of Cameroonian youth, which, when properly nurtured, can inspire commitment to peace, justice and solidarity.

A shared path toward reconciliation

The Pope encouraged greater interreligious dialogue and the involvement of religious leaders in mediation efforts, highlighting the Church’s ongoing commitment to education, healthcare and charitable service for all, without distinction.

He expressed his desire for continued cooperation with civil authorities and international partners in promoting human dignity and reconciliation.

Concluding his address, Pope Leo XIV invoked God’s blessing upon Cameroon and its people. “May God bless Cameroon,” he said, “and grant the entire Cameroonian people… the grace to welcome the Kingdom of God and so build together a future of justice and peace.”

Culled from the Vatican News