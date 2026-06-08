Yaoundé: Bishops conclude 51st Plenary Assembly with call to reject violence

Catholic Bishops in Cameroon have concluded their 51st Ordinary Plenary Assembly with a call on the people of God in the Central African nation to reject division and violence and work together for peace, unity, and integral human development.

In his remarks during the closing Mass of the May 31 to June 5 Plenary Assembly in the Catholic Archdiocese of Yaoundé, the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC), Archbishop Andrew Fuanya Nkea, urged citizens and leaders alike to embrace dialogue, service, and national solidarity as the country faces social, political, and economic challenges.

“The Cameroonian society of today and tomorrow should be one where peace is not a simple slogan but a personal and institutional style that rejects every form of division and violence,” Archbishop Nkea said during the Friday, June 5 Eucharistic celebration.

He envisioned a society where leaders “listen attentively to citizens, where public authority serves as a bridge rather than a source of division, and where those entrusted with power place themselves at the service of the people.”

The Local Ordinary of Cameroon’s Bamenda Archdiocese also underscored the vital role of young people in shaping the future of the nation, describing their energy and creativity as “invaluable assets for building a peaceful and prosperous Cameroon.”

Calling on citizens to overcome resignation and feelings of helplessness, he underscored the need for all Cameroonians to recognize diversity as a “treasure capable of fostering lasting peace and social cohesion.”

“The 51st Plenary Assembly is coming to an end, but in fact the work has only just begun,” Archbishop Nkea said, noting that NECC members would return to their respective Episcopal Sees with a renewed commitment to promoting peace through their pastoral ministry and personal witness.

He emphasized that local Churches have a responsibility not only to proclaim the Gospel and administer the sacraments but also to “defend human life, especially the lives of the most vulnerable members of society.”

Archbishop Nkea further underscored the Church’s role in addressing contemporary challenges, including those posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies.

He said the Church must continue to provide moral guidance and bear witness to Christian values in an increasingly digital world.

“The Church is the place where the Word of the Lord must be proclaimed, listened to, welcomed, and lived as a word of life and salvation,” he said.

The NECC President encouraged Church leaders to help the faithful deepen their love for Scripture and Christian teaching, emphasizing that the Church possesses the human, intellectual, moral, and pastoral resources necessary to fulfill its mission.

During the plenary assembly, the Catholic Bishops also welcomed the appointment of Mons. Paul Nyaga, former NECC Secretary-General, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Edéa following the retirement of Bishop Jean-Bosco Ntep.

Archbishop Nkea thanked Pope Leo XIV for the appointment and assured Mons. Nyaga of the prayers and support of Cameroon’s Catholic Bishops as he begins his new ministry.

He also congratulated Fr. James Ndifon, who assumes the role of Interim Secretary-General of the Conference.

The 51st Ordinary Plenary Assembly of the NECC brought together Catholic Bishops from across Cameroon to review pastoral priorities, discuss national concerns, evaluate Church projects, and strengthen their collective mission of evangelization.

Throughout the gathering, Archbishop Nkea said, the Catholic Church leaders prayed for peace in Cameroon and around the world while seeking ways to respond to the challenges in Church and society.

Source: aciAfrica