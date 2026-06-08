Chinese medical team provides free health care services in rural Cameroon

The 25th batch of the Chinese medical team in Cameroon on Saturday provided free medical services to the people of Ngat-Bane, a village in the Centre region, where the capital, Yaoundé, is located.

More than 230 patients received free diagnosis and treatment across eight departments, including internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, acupuncture, and rehabilitation.

Dieudonne Zang Mba Obele, mayor of Mbalmayo, expressed gratitude to the Chinese medical team, adding that the provision of healthcare services enhanced friendly relations between Cameroon and China.

“I believe that the friendly relationship between China and Cameroon allows us to organize these events every year for the most disadvantaged populations. Some cannot even reach the hospital, and some cannot even get to Mbalmayo. As you can see, there are women, young people, and children who received free care today. They were examined, they were treated, and they were given medication,” Zang Mba Obele said.

Members of the Chinese medical team expressed their deep joy in seeing the local patients’ pain relieved. They stated that the team is dedicated to helping every person in need with medical expertise and compassion, hoping their actions will allow local residents to feel the goodwill from China.

Since 1975, China has dispatched 25 batches of medical teams to Cameroon, comprising a total of 811 medical personnel. The teams have traveled across various regions of the country to provide healthcare services, offering ongoing care to local communities and earning widespread acclaim.

Source: Global Times