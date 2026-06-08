Iran attacks Israel’s Nevatim, Tel Nof strategic air bases

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of “Operation Nasr” (Victory), targeting Israel’s strategic Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases in retaliation for missile strikes on Iranian radar sites.

The IRGC’s Aerospace Force carried out the operation under the sacred codeword “Ya Haidar Karrar,” dedicating the attack to the martyrs of the 12-day war in June 2025, the force said in a statement on Monday.

“The operation was carried out in response to the missile aggression of the child-killing Zionist regime against several radar sites in three locations across the country,” the IRGC statement said.

The IRGC emphasized that the speed of response to Israeli military aggression and the breadth of its target bank are core features of operations at this stage of the war.

The IRGC said all its combat and operational units are at full readiness to conduct extensive, “lesson-teaching” operations on all fronts, with action plans prepared according to various enemy scenarios.

The IRGC strikes on Nevatim Airbase in southern Israeli occupied territories and Tel Nof Airbase near Tel Aviv came after the Zionist regime targeted western and central Iran on Monday morning and a petrochemical facilities in the south.

Iranian media reported explosions heard in Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz following the Israeli strikes.

Source: Presstv