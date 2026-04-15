Pakistan’s Army chief Asim Munir in Tehran

Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-level political-security delegation, carrying a new message from the United States as diplomatic efforts to extend a fragile ceasefire between Iran and America gain momentum.

Munir’s delegation, which includes representatives from the Foreign Ministry, security institutions and technical experts, landed in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports.

The purpose of the visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations.

The delegation is expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The arrival of Pakistan’s top military official underscores Islamabad’s growing role as a key mediator between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that Tehran would host a Pakistani delegation, adding that indirect exchanges of messages between Iran and the United States continue.

“Following the talks that took place in Islamabad, and also the discussions that the Pakistani side has had with the United States, our views have been conveyed and heard,” Baghaei said.

“Naturally, during this visit, the two sides are expected to discuss their viewpoints in detail.”

The diplomatic push comes as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, brokered by Pakistan, remains in effect.

The Munir-led delegation is expected to discuss the framework for a possible second round of talks between Tehran and Washington, with Islamabad emerging as the likely venue. The first round of talks in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement over the weekend.

The truce took effect after 40 days of fighting that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

The aggression included the assassination of Iran’s then-Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and strikes on nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s armed forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

Source: Press TV