Two million people expected at Papal Mass in Douala

About two million faithful are expected to take part in the Eucharistic celebration with Pope Leo XIV at the Parking Lot of the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon’s Douala Archdiocese on April 17, during the Holy Father’s planned Apostolic Visit.

Speaking during a press conference, Archbishop Samuel Kleda revealed that a massive turnout is expected for the Eucharistic celebration at Japoma Stadium.

“The parking area of Japoma can easily contain one million, one and a half million, or even two million people,” he said.

“The goal is to go to the stadium first, where the Eucharistic celebration will take place,” Archbishop Kleda said during the April 9 press conference, noting that those unable to reach the venue may still receive the Pope’s blessing along the road.

The Catholic Church leader emphasized that the Mass remains the central moment of the visit, describing it as “the source and summit of Christian life.”

The Archbishop of Douala also explained his close supervision of preparations, noting that the liturgical setting must meet specific standards to ensure that all participants can actively pray and follow the celebration.

“This is not a football match. There are particular dispositions that must be respected so that believers can truly benefit from the Eucharistic celebration,” he said.

He added that no tickets will be required, inviting all faithful to attend and arrive early to secure space.

The Catholic Archbishop noted that specific parishes are being mobilized to line the route, but stressed that the heart of the visit remains the Mass at Japoma.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to arrive in Cameroon on April 15 on the second stage of his four-nation African trip. After a welcome ceremony at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport, he is to meet the country’s President and address authorities, civil society leaders, and diplomats.

On Friday, April 17, the Pontiff will visit Douala, where he is scheduled to preside over a large Eucharistic celebration at Japoma Stadium. The program also includes a private visit to Saint Paul Catholic Hospital

Pope’s Visit Rooted in Mission of Peace

Archbishop Kleda highlighted the spiritual significance of the visit, describing the Pope as the successor of St. Peter, entrusted with proclaiming the Gospel.

“The Pope comes first to announce the Good News,” he said, adding that for Cameroon today, that message is above all one of peace.

“At this time, we all need peace in Cameroon… and even in the sub-region,” the Archbishop said, urging citizens to become “artisans of peace” amid ongoing tensions and crises.

Call to Address Injustice and Detention Issues

The Catholic Church leader pointed to ongoing social challenges, including unemployment, poverty, and prolonged detention of prisoners without trial, particularly in the wake of post-electoral tensions.

“Many people are still in prison… some have never been judged,” he said, calling for renewed commitment to justice and the release of detainees where appropriate.

He urged that the papal visit should inspire concrete efforts to transform society and restore dignity.

Concern about Corruption and Inequality

Archbishop Kleda also raised concern about corruption, describing it as a major obstacle to development.

“If our country is not built, it is not because we lack money… but because corruption destroys everything,” he said.

He called on Cameroonians to embrace justice and ensure equitable sharing of the nation’s resources, stressing the importance of the common good.

Youth, Migration, and Hope for the Future

Addressing the situation of young people, the Archbishop said Pope Leo XIV is expected to offer words of encouragement, especially as many youths struggle to find opportunities and are forced to migrate.

“We must hope that things will change and that young Cameroonians will be able to realize their dreams at home,” he said.

Call for Unity and Conversion

Reflecting on the theme of unity, the Archbishop of Douala underscored the need for Cameroonians to see themselves as one family.

“We are all brothers… we form a single family,” he said, urging an end to divisions, conflicts, and violence.

He added that the visit should be a moment of conversion, encouraging citizens to care for the poor and work toward a more just society.

Prayer as Foundation for a Fruitful Visit

The Archbishop underscored the importance of prayer, noting that spiritual preparations, including prayer sessions and vigils, have been organized to ensure the visit bears lasting fruit.

“We must welcome the Holy Father by allowing ourselves to be transformed by the Good News he brings,” he said.

Source: aciAfrica