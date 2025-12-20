2025 AFCON: Indomitable Lions arrive in Morocco

Cameroon have touched down in Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Indomitable Lions looking to add another title to their storied legacy as five-time champions.

However, the team is facing internal turmoil, with coach Marc Brys at the center of controversy after being sacked by the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o.

Despite this, Brys has selected his squad and begun training sessions in Casablanca, with players like Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba leading the charge.

Cameroon is in Group F, alongside Ivory Coast, Gabon, and Mozambique, and will face Gabon in their opening match on December 24.

Cameroon last won the competition in 2017 and will hope to add to their five titles.

Source: Kickoffghana