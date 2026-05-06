Cavaye Yeguie Djibril dies aged 86

After the former President of the Senate who died just a few days ago, Cameroon has once again been struck by the loss of a major state figure. This time, it is former Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, who has kicked the bucket at 86.

‎A towering presence in the country’s political life, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril headed the National Assembly of Cameroon for more than three decades. Appointed Speaker in 1992, he became one of the longest-serving parliamentary leaders in Africa.

He remained in office until March 2026, when Théodore Datouo was elected to succeed him, bringing an end to an era marked by continuity at the helm of the legislative body.

‎Known for his longevity and influence, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was a central figure in the functioning of Cameroon’s institutions, presiding over parliamentary sessions and legislative processes for years.

‎According to early reports, he is expected to be laid to rest later today, although official details regarding the funeral arrangements are yet to be fully communicated.

Source: Lebledparle.com