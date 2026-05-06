CPDM MP Hon. Mbe Essae Mendomo dies suddenly in Yaounde

The lower house of Parliament has been struck by two deaths as it mourns the loss of its former president and Honourable Théodore Alexandre Mbe Essae Mendomo, MP for Djoum in the Dja-et-Lobo Division. He died on 6 May 2026, after a period of illness.

According to sources close to the Parliament, the legislator had been unwell for some time prior to his death, although details of his condition have not been made public.

A member of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), he represented the Djoum constituency in the National Assembly. He also served as Chair of the Committee on Economic Affairs, where he contributed to parliamentary work on economic and development-related issues.

‎His passing comes at a moment of mourning within the National Assembly, which has also lost a prominent figure former parliamentary leader Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, who died in his native village today.

Source: Lebledparle.com