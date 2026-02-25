Southern Cameroons: Conflict and rising prices deepen food crisis

In its February 24 humanitarian update on Cameroon, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Crisis outcomes are expected to remain widespread in the Northwest and Southwest regions until at least May. The agency attributes this to “persistent conflict and insecurity, which continue to disrupt livelihoods and restrict households’ food availability and access.”

OCHA notes that prices of staple cereals and legumes are currently 10% to 25% higher than a year ago, and 20% to 50% above the five-year average. It also expects further seasonal increases during the lean period from March to May. At the same time, “income from agricultural labor during the January-to-May peak period is expected to remain below average due to limited cultivated areas, restricting poor households’ ability to purchase staple foods.”

According to projections cited by OCHA, the number of households facing Crisis outcomes is expected to rise further, with a peak between May and June. The agency states that “the most affected households — particularly those in highly insecure and isolated divisions such as Lebialem (Southwest) and Donga-Mantung, Momo, Bui and Menchum (Northwest) — are expected to face widening food consumption gaps.” It also warns that “as coping capacities further erode, a small but growing proportion of households is expected to experience Emergency outcomes at the peak of the lean season.”

OCHA is the United Nations Secretariat body responsible for bringing together humanitarian actors to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to emergencies and disasters.

Source: Sbbc