Nigeria denies report it paid ‘huge’ ransom to free pupils in mass abduction

Nigeria’s government has rejected a media report alleging that it paid a “huge” ransom to Islamist militant group Boko Haram to secure the release of more than 200 pupils and staff abducted from a Catholic boarding school in November.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris described the allegation, made by the AFP news agency quoting intelligence sources, as “completely false and baseless” and a “disservice to the professionalism and integrity” of the security forces.

He also denied that two Boko Haram commanders were freed as part of the deal.

In a separate announcement, a presidential spokesman has said police chief Kayode Egbetokun, a close ally of President Bola Tinubu, has resigned.

The spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the resignation – a year ahead of the end of Egbetokun’s term – was for “pressing family considerations”.

His deputy Tunji Disu has been appointed as acting chief at a time when the country faces mounting security pressures.

This includes kidnap for ransom, which is big business in parts of Nigeria – with the culprits ranging from Islamists militants, members of gangs known as “bandits” and separatists.

