Chad-Cameroon Pipeline delivers more revenue to Cameroon

Cameroon collected CFA12.2 billion in transit fees from Chadian oil exports during the first four months of 2026, according to the Pipeline Steering and Monitoring Committee (CPSP).

The figure represents an increase of CFA1.2 billion, or 11%, compared with the same period last year. According to the CPSP, the revenue came from the transit of 16.1 million barrels of crude oil produced in Chad and transported through the 1,080-kilometer Chad-Cameroon pipeline between January and April.

As a landlocked country, Chad relies on the pipeline to export its crude oil to international markets. The oil is shipped through Cameroon to the offshore terminal at Kribi, on the country’s southern coast. In return, Cameroon receives a transit fee on every barrel that crosses its territory.

The fee currently stands at $1.321 per barrel, based on publicly available information. The current rate is the result of negotiations initiated by Cameroon in 2013 to secure periodic increases in the transit charge. Originally set at $0.41 per barrel when the pipeline entered service, the fee was revised upward in 2013 and again in 2018, reaching its current level. Under the agreement between the parties, another increase was scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2023. However, no public information has emerged on whether that adjustment has been implemented.

The latest revenue figures highlight the continuing importance of the pipeline for Cameroon, which benefits financially from Chad’s dependence on the export route to access global oil markets.

Source: Business in Cameroon