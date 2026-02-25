Pope Leo to visit Yaoundé, Bamenda and Douala from April 15 to 18

Pope Leo XIV will visit four African nations in April, the Vatican said Thursday, including Algeria – the first time a pope will travel to the North African Muslim nation.

The Vatican announced a series of international trips in the months ahead for the US pontiff, who was elected last year, including to Spain and Monaco.

But the official trip to Algeria, which will see Leo visit Algiers and Annaba from April 13 to 15, will be particularly symbolic.

Algeria is the birthplace of the fifth-century St Augustine and the pope belongs to the Augustinian order, which was founded in the 13th century.

Islam is the state religion but the constitution guarantees freedom of worship, subject to approval by the authorities for the place of worship and the preacher.

Leo’s visit, which is expected to focus on interfaith dialogue, comes 30 years after the beheading of seven French Trappist monks from a monastery during the 1990s civil war.

The head of the Catholic Church will then visit Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Leo will visit Yaounde, Bamenda and Douala from April 15 to 18, then Luanda, Muxima and Saurimo between April 18 and 21, before travelling to Malabo, Mongomo and Bata between April 21 and 23.

The pope is likely to appeal for peace and dialogue while in Angola and Cameroon, where long-running separatist struggles continue to kill civilians.

Monaco, Spain

Before his trip to Africa, the pontiff will visit Monaco for a day, the Vatican said.

The visit to the principality on the French riviera will take place on March 28 and will be the first papal trip to the city state in modern times.

A statement from the principality in the name of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene said it would be “a historic moment for Monaco and stand as a strong sign of hope, in a spirit of dialogue, peace, and shared responsibility”.

Leo will also visit Spain from June 6 to 12.

The Vatican News website said he would first visit the capital Madrid, and then travel to Barcelona, where he will inaugurate the newest and tallest tower of the Sagrada Familia Basilica.

The visit marks 100 years since the death of its Catalan architect, Antoni Gaudi, who was declared “venerable” by the Catholic Church in 2025, the first step on the path to sainthood.

Leo will then travel to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of West Africa, a key point on the migration route to Europe.

The American pope, who became head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics in May, is a vocal defender of migrants, an issue which was also dear to his predecessor Pope Francis.

While in the Canary Islands, Leo will visit Tenerife and Gran Canaria, Vatican News said.

The announcements of the trips follow news the pope will visit a series of areas within Italy in the coming months, including the island of Lampedusa.

Source: AFP