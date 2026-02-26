Biya regime links Ekane’s death in custody to natural causes following autopsy

Cameroon’s government has confirmed that opposition figure Anicet Ekane, 74, died of natural causes while in custody, following a forensic autopsy with additional examinations conducted in Switzerland.

Ekane passed away on December 1, 2025, at the National Gendarmerie Military Medical Centre in Yaoundé. He had been arrested nearly six weeks earlier in Douala on October 24 for allegedly organising anti-government protests, in the aftermath of the country’s disputed presidential election that secured Paul Biya an eighth term.

In a statement, Cameroon’s Defence Ministry noted that an inquiry was launched to determine the exact cause of Ekane’s death, amid calls by rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, for a full investigation and accountability over his death.

“To clarify the true circumstances of his death, an investigation was opened at the General Inspectorate of the National Gendarmerie, and a forensic autopsy was ordered,” the statement, seen by The Eastleigh Voice, reads.

“His death occurred while the judicial investigation into various legal charges was still underway.”

According to Cameroonian authorities, an autopsy on the deceased found no evidence of foul play, concluding that he died of natural causes linked to serious underlying health conditions.

Ekane’s kin and lawyers had previously revealed that he had been suffering severe respiratory distress before his arrest, with his health declining rapidly while in detention.

“The forensic autopsy report, produced by a panel of a Professor and two Doctors of Medicine, based on the results of additional examinations conducted at the University Centre of Legal Medicine in Switzerland, was submitted to the Government Commissioner at the Military Court of Yaoundé on Monday, February 23, 2026,” the Ministry said.

“It reveals a complete absence of traumatic injuries and the existence of serious pathologies that led to the death of a patient with a significant medical history. The report concluded that the death was due to natural causes.”

Following the autopsy, Cameroonian authorities released Ekane’s body to his family, allowing them to carry out burial rites in line with local customs.

“On February 23, the Government Commissioner ordered the removal of the seals, thus allowing the body to be released to the victim’s heirs by the Yaoundé Central Hospital Administration,” the Ministry said.

Source: The EastleighVoice