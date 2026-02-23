John Ashu Agboreyong: a man of God counting years and counting impact @60

English speaking Cameroonians have always stated that at 60, a man does not merely count years but he also counts impact. Over the weekend in the beautiful city of Cork, Ireland, Africans rose in gratitude, celebration and honoured a true shepherd of souls and a teacher of truth as he marked his 60th birthday and unveiled six new books that will bless humanity forever.

His journey towards HIM started in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division. He conquered education home and abroad and for six remarkable decades, this Cameroonian citizen has embodied faith with decency and decorum, preached the Word with conviction, and lived his calling with unwavering devotion. The life of Apostle John Ashu Agboreyong is a testimony that spreading the good news is not just what happens on a pulpit; it is what flows from a heart fully surrendered to divine purpose.

His ministry has gone through thick and thin sailing through seasons of abundance and adversity. But this man who migrated from Cameroon in West Africa to Ireland and took up residence in Cork City from where he gets on a regular basis what the Irish have painted as Ceol na mara (music of the sea) has stood firm.

To be sure, John Ashu Agboreyong has comforted the broken-hearted, counselled the weary, challenged the complacent, and inspired God’s children to rise higher. Deep within the African-Irish community in the Irish State, his voice has carried hope into homes, clarity into confusion and above all, light into dark places.

Turning 60 is no small milestone!! In the words of the great Professor Bernard Fonlon, it is a crown of wisdom manufactured by experience that speaks of battles fought in prayer, tears shed in intercession and homilies prepared in the quiet hours of dawn with countless unseen sacrifices made for the sake of others. Turning 60 is indeed a journey walked closely with God, guided not by popularity but by purpose.

As if to say his kinsman, the late Cameroonian poet Dr Bate Besong did not do anything!! And as if to say the celebration of his diamond jubilee were not enough, he launched six new books—six fresh wells of insight, revelation, and spiritual nourishment. John Ashu Agboreyong’s works are not merely ink on paper. To be accurate, they are years of encounters with God documented and life lessons carefully articulated. Each page carries the imprint of a life committed to truth and transformation.

Authors such as Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe write from knowledge; theologians like the late Pope Benedict write from experience. John Ashu Agboreyong’s books are the fruit of both. The six publications will forever strengthen leaders, renew people, uplift Christian movements and ignite faith. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group believe and fervently too that the books are gifts to the Christian Church and a legacy to generations yet unborn.

At sixty, Ola Rotimi who authored the book “the Gods are not to blame” slowed down. John Ashu Agboreyong is accelerating!! At 60 when many with ink in their blood are reflecting on what has been, John Ashu Agboreyong is boldly building what will be. His vision still remains sharp. His passion burning bright! His faith undiminished. Time has not weakened his calling—it has refined it.

Those who answered present in Cork City did not just celebrate a birthday; they all celebrated a life poured out in service. They celebrated a voice that refuses to be silent. They celebrated a man of God who has proven that greatness in the Kingdom is measured not by applause, but by obedience.

May John Ashu Agboreyong’s birthday celebration usher in even greater grace, expanded influence, renewed strength, and multiplied impact. May the six books launched in Cork City travel farther than he ever imagined, touching hearts across nations and generations.

Joyeux anniversaire to a true man of God—a builder of lives, a carrier of light, and a living testament that faithfulness over time produces fruit that remains. The best chapters, we believe, are still being written.

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai