Mount Cameroon Race of Hope champions peace in Southern Cameroons

When Hamadou Bi Ibrahim crossed the finish line to secure a victory in Cameroon’s iconic mountain race, the crowd erupted into thunderous applause.

The 38-year-old runner was among more than 600 participants, including 22 foreign competitors, who took on the challenge of scaling the highest mountain in West and Central Africa during the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope over the weekend.

First held in 1973, the race combines the demands of a marathon with the challenges of a mountain climb. The course requires runners to ascend to the summit and then retrace the same demanding route back to the starting point at Molyko Stadium. Participants have to brave temperatures that range from 28 degrees Celsius at the base to near freezing at the 4,100-meter summit.

For Ibrahim, the win marked years of perseverance on the demanding course. “I am very pleased and proud to win this race. It is a difficult race, especially when climbing the mountain,” Ibrahim said.

Beyond personal glory, Ibrahim said he was encouraged by the race’s efforts to promote harmony, understanding and nonviolence.

Hailing from the village of Awing in the conflict-affected Northwest Region, he traveled hundreds of miles to participate. “Coming here and taking part in this race gives us hope for peace and stability,” he said.

For years, Cameroon’s Southwest and Northwest regions have been struggling in an armed separatist conflict. The capital of the Southwest Region, Buea, where the race takes place, has seen separatist activity. In 2023, multiple explosions during the event injured 19 athletes.

This year, however, the atmosphere was markedly peaceful. John Berinyu, who arrived early in the morning to watch the race, said: “This race is a complete success. Unlike in previous editions, where people were afraid of bombings, lockdowns and shootings, the population came out in their numbers to witness the event.”

“There were no explosions, no shootings. It is a good sign. We sincerely hope that this peaceful atmosphere will continue,” Berinyu hinted.

On the eve of the race, hundreds of people gathered at Molyko Stadium for festivities highlighting Cameroon’s rich cultural diversity. Among them was Vanessa Njie.

“This cultural event is my favorite part of the race. It brings Cameroonians together, and we forget our differences and just live like humans, like a country in peace. This race is helping us take a breather from daily violence,” Njie said.

For authorities, the race underscored the vital role sport can play in fostering reconciliation among divided communities.

As in previous years, the event carried the theme “Give Peace a Chance” to promote peace and forgiveness, said Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Cameroon’s minister of sports and physical education, who presided over the race.

“Peace is precious. We will continue to ask young people to embrace peace. This year was a resounding success. The peaceful ending of this race means that Cameroonians in the Southwest have demonstrated their love for peace and unity of the country,” Kombi said.

