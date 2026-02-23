Somaliland ready to give US access to its minerals, military bases

A Somaliland official has revealed that the country’s leadership is prepared to give the United States access to its mineral resources and military bases in exchange for recognition of the breakaway entity as an independent state.

“We are willing to give exclusive access to our minerals to the United States. Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States,” Minister of the Presidency of the Republic of Somaliland, Khadar Hussein Abdi, told AFP in an interview on Saturday.

He added, “We believe that we will agree on something with the United States.”

The Somali government has canceled security and defense agreements with the UAE concerning key ports, citing breaches of the country’s sovereignty.

The Israeli regime is the only entity in the world that has recognized the area as an independent state.

Somaliland’s president said he would give the Israeli regime privileged access to its mineral resources in exchange for its recognition.

Nevertheless, it remains to be recognized by the rest of the world as a breakaway region of Somalia, covering the northwestern area once considered a British Protectorate.

Source: Presstv