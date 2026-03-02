FECAFOOT: Eto’o justifies salary increase for David Pagou

The president of Cameroon’s football federation has publicly defended his decision to increase the salary of Coach David Pagou, declaring that national expertise must no longer be undervalued.

Samuel Eto’o said the move was intended to restore respect and recognition for Cameroonian coaches, arguing that local professionals deserve the same financial commitment often reserved for foreign appointments.

His comments underline a broader stance that domestic talent should be supported in line with the country’s footballing ambitions.

Speaking about the contract renewal, Eto’o revealed details of his exchange with Pagou during negotiations.

“When I renewed David Pagou’s contract, he told me, ‘President, that’s a lot!’ I replied that if the Federation had more resources, I would have given him even more.

Because if it’s possible to spend millions of CFA francs to pay an incompetent foreign coach, then it’s legitimate to invest billions of CFA francs to develop a competent Cameroonian coach.”

The federation chief’s remarks signal a clear shift in approach. For years, modest pay packages for local coaches have contrasted sharply with the salaries often offered to expatriate managers.

Eto’o suggested that such disparities send the wrong message about the value placed on national expertise.

By backing Pagou with improved financial terms, the federation aims to demonstrate confidence in home-grown leadership.

Eto’o indicated that investment in Cameroonian coaches should be seen not as an expense, but as a long-term commitment to the country’s football development.

The decision also carries symbolic weight. Breaking with established practice, the salary increase reflects a determination to promote local competence and reward performance accordingly.

Observers believe the gesture could encourage other Cameroonian coaches to raise their standards, knowing that their work can be recognised and properly compensated at the highest level of the national game.

Source: Africa Soccer