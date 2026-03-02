Breaking News

Southern Cameroons: 2nd edition of South West Cultural Festival held in Buea

People perform during the 2nd edition of the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by Muleng Timngum/Xinhua)

People dressed in traditional attire attend a carnival parade during the 2nd edition of the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by Muleng Timngum/Xinhua)

People dressed in traditional attire attend a carnival parade during the 2nd edition of the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by Muleng Timngum/Xinhua)

Performers showcase the diverse cultures of the Southwest Region during the 2nd edition of the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by Muleng Timngum/Xinhua)

Vendors display traditional products during the 2nd edition of the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by Muleng Timngum/Xinhua)

