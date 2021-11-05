Battle For Southern Cameroons: Biya Francophone regime to tighten border security to stop arms flow

The Biya Francophone regime will reinforce security along the border with the Federal Republic of Nigeria to curb arms supply to Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards, the Francophone governor of the South West region said on Thursday.

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, who hails from President Biya’s ruling Beti Ewondo tribe overseeing the war in the Southern Zone where an armed conflict is in progress, said that Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards were using the sea in Ndian division to smuggle weapons into Southern Cameroons.

“We are the gateway into our country through the sea and the exit. This entry and exit point should not become a boulevard for criminals who are carrying weapons, munitions and other military items into our country,” Bilai told reporters while officially installing the new prefect of Ndian division which shares a long and porous border with Nigeria in a scantilly attended ceremony.

Ndian County is notorious for regular clashes between Cameroon government forces and Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards.

In June, gunmen kidnapped five senior government officials in Ndian and crossed over to Nigeria. One was killed and the four others are still missing.

“I’m calling on the population to protect civil servants who are coming to serve here. I cannot understand how in a place where people know each other, five divisional delegates are missing and one is killed. We must put an end to that situation,” the Francophone governor added.

Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards who have created an independent nation known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia have been clashing with troops loyal to the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime since 2017.

By Rita Akana with files from Xinhuanet