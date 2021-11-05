Biya, French Cameroun political elites still after dividing Southern Cameroonians

A senior Southern Cameroons academic Professor Carlson Anyangwe has warned about the Biya French Cameroun ongoing efforts to sow disunity in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

Speaking to our correspondent in Toronto, Canada on the sidelines of the Southern Cameroons Retreat, the renowned man of law said that over the past 5 years, the Southern Cameroons have witnessed immense diabolic harsh plots both in Ground Zero and in the diaspora to stifle the Ambazonia quest for an independent state of Southern Cameroons.

Carlson Anyangwe was in Toronto, Canada and reportedly addressed the opening ceremony of the Southern Cameroons International Retreat that was organized by the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiation (CDN)- A United States based international Non-Government Organization whose goal is to facilitate dialogue and seek a negotiated resolution and an end to the conflict in the Southern Cameroons.

Professor Anyangwe noted that the people of Southern Cameroons have survived the divisive attempts by Biya and his French Cameroun political elites thanks to efforts at preserving its unity.

“These efforts date back to the unifying push that emerged with the formation of the Ambazonia Interim Government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria” Anyangwe furthered.

The Southern Cameroons front line leader appealed to the Cameroon Concord News Group to continue to make public slogans and ideas promoting unity among Southern Cameroons restoration groups that will strengthen unity among Ambazonians, and bring about much convergence among the people of Southern Cameroons.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

As of today, some one million Southern Cameroonians are either internally displaced or are seeking refuge in a neighboring country due to a conflict many observers say was avoidable.

Thousands of army soldiers whose consciences could not allow them to kill innocent civilians have left the country to escape the harsh punishment the government inflicts on soldiers who do not want to implement the decisions of the top military brass.

By Chi Prudence Asong