Yaoundé Promote: German participation doubles with 20 companies attending

The participation of German companies in the 2026 edition of PROMOTE, Yaoundé’s International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs and Partnerships, has doubled compared to the previous edition, with 20 firms taking part this year. Speaking at a press briefing on June 12, the opening day of the forum, Germany’s Ambassador to Cameroon, Christian Sedat, said the increased participation reflects growing interest among German businesses in opportunities in Cameroon and the wider regional economy.

Sedat addressed journalists alongside the Head of German Cooperation in Cameroon, Knut Gummert; the Resident Director of the Regional Bureau of the German Development Agency, GIZ, in Yaounde, Rico Langeheine; and the Project Manager of Germany’s Leipzig Trade Fair, Irene Weidemann.

According to officials, the German delegation is using PROMOTE as a platform to connect companies, public decision-makers, investors and innovators around investment opportunities and sustainable economic development projects. The participation comes after engagements with Cameroonian authorities that resulted in invitations being extended to several German companies. The 20 companies are grouped within a pavilion covering more than 400 square metres under the Team Europe banner, making it one of the largest exhibition spaces at the fair.

Business forums target investment and technology partnerships

A key feature of Germany’s participation will be the German-Cameroonian Business for Development Forum scheduled for June 18 and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, MINEPAT. The event is expected to bring together businesses from Cameroon, Germany and Europe to identify investment opportunities and explore commercial partnerships.

“We are proud that there will be strong participation by German companies at PROMOTE. They will come to present their technology, expertise and ideas,” Sedat said. He added that the private sector should now occupy a central place in bilateral relations between the two countries.

German Cooperation officials said their objective is to transform international cooperation into concrete partnerships capable of generating jobs, value creation and innovation. The initiative is backed by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ. Rico Langeheine said that through platforms such as this, they want to encourage business partnerships, identify investment opportunities and align economic priorities with sustainable development strategies.

Sector-focused events on innovation and sustainability

Beyond the business forum, German Cooperation has lined up a series of sector-focused events intended to showcase areas of economic potential. These include participation in the European Union Business Forum on June 16 and 17, as well as an Artificial Intelligence and Health Hackathon organised with Mountain HUB.

The innovation programme will bring together startups, developers and experts to develop technology-based solutions for challenges facing the health sector. Dedicated sessions on Business Process Outsourcing and digital services will also highlight Cameroon’s potential to position itself as a regional hub for digital services.

Another major event on the agenda is a carbon credits forum organised in partnership with the Union of Cameroon Enterprises, GECAM. The forum is designed to facilitate exchanges between Cameroonian and European companies and improve access to carbon credit mechanisms.

According to figures presented during the briefing, agropastoral incomes among producers supported by German Cooperation increased by 30 per cent in 2024. More than 500 processors received training and business plans, while over 40,000 jobs were supported, including 42 per cent occupied by women.

Source: Business in Cameroon