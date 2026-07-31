Cameroon, US discuss future water and energy investment projects

Cameroon and the United States have discussed opportunities for American companies to participate in future water and energy projects in the country.

Water and Energy Minister Gaston Eloundou Essomba held talks with John G. Robinson, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Cameroon, on July 24, 2026. The meeting focused on cooperation prospects, investment opportunities for American businesses and reforms underway in the two sectors.

The discussions covered technical cooperation, industrial partnerships and financing arrangements to support infrastructure modernisation, energy security and access to drinking water.

According to the US Department of Commerce, Cameroon plans to add at least 3,500 MW of generation capacity and provide about one million new electricity connections over the next decade through grid expansion, densification and mini-grid projects. The agency said these plans could create opportunities for US companies in power generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy and energy infrastructure services.

According to information released after the meeting, Eloundou Essomba also presented developments in the electricity sector, including the creation of the Cameroon Electricity Company, SOCADEL, following the State’s takeover of Eneo’s activities.

The two sides also discussed measures to address the electricity sector’s debt, estimated at about FCFA 800 billion, and improve the quality and reliability of power supply. They reviewed work to reduce grid overloads, install new transformers and carry out technical interventions in sensitive areas.

The talks come after Robinson said at PROMOTE 2026 in Yaounde that Washington was prioritizing investment, financing and private-sector partnerships in Cameroon, with a focus on expanding trade and business ties.

US companies already have a presence in the country’s energy sector. General Electric has previously been associated with major power projects in Cameroon, while Chevron reaffirmed its commitment earlier this year to the Yoyo-Yolanda cross-border gas development project between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Business in Cameroon