Cameroonian National Assembly unanimously approved a bill that authorizes President Paul Biya to ratify the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on appellations of origin (AO) and geographical indications (GI). This decision, as explained by Fuh Calistus Gentry, the interim Minister of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development, represents a significant step for Cameroon in protecting and promoting its local products internationally.

The Geneva Act, adopted in May 2015 and effective since February 2020, updates the 1958 Lisbon Agreement originally aimed at protecting AOs. The new version broadens the protection to include GIs, which are used for products whose specific characteristics are directly tied to their geographical origin. This change reflects a desire to adapt protection systems to the varying realities of countries and regions, thus enhancing the competitiveness of local products on the global market.

The bill, defended by Minister Gentry, contains 34 articles addressing key areas such as the international registration process for AOs and GIs, protection mechanisms for these labels, and the ratification procedures to ensure the protection of Cameroonian products. “A geographical indication is a mark that identifies a product as originating from a specific place or region,” the minister explained, adding that joining the Geneva Act will open new economic opportunities for Cameroonian producers.

By joining this international framework, Cameroon will simplify the protection process for its products, particularly against the illegal appropriation of GIs abroad. The country will now be able to directly register its GIs with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), bypassing complex and costly procedures in individual countries where protection is desired.

Cameroon currently has two products with protected geographical indications (PGIs): Penja pepper and Oku white honey, both certified in 2013. These internationally recognized products benefit from legal protection, allowing them to be sold at higher prices due to their recognized origin and quality. The country is also finalizing the certification of its red cocoa as a PGI with the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI). Cameroon plans to extend this protection to other local products, such as coffee, Mbouda avocado, Bafia pineapple, Ndop, and Ndolè.

The economic benefits of this move are already evident. For example, after Penja pepper was certified as a PGI, its price saw a sharp increase, rising from CFA2,500 per kilogram before September 2013 to CFA14,000 per kilogram by 2015. This price boost also led to a threefold increase in production, reaching 300 tons by 2015, just two years after certification. Known for its unique seasoning qualities and lasting flavors, Penja pepper is one of the most sought-after peppers in global cuisine. It has been grown since the 1950s on the volcanic slopes of Mount Koupé in Penja, a town in Cameroon’s Littoral region.

